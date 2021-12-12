The Director General of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, Ali Al Hosani, stated that the number of school days is four days a week, based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and on the decision of the Emirate’s Executive Council regarding working days in the emirate. The authority amended the working hours in private educational institutions in the emirate, to become four working days from Monday to Thursday, and the weekend becomes Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as the application of the new working hours begins from January 1, 2022. Al Hosani told «Emirates Today». The details of the weekly school hours for students of private schools in the emirate will be announced later, as soon as they are approved.

The Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah recently approved three days a week off, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, in line with the state’s announcement of a new weekly work system with four and a half days of work, and two and a half days as a weekly holiday, with work being half on Friday. The change also included the official working hours of government agencies, to be from 7:30 in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon, with the implementation of the new system starting from the first of January 2022.

On the other hand, the Emirates Foundation for School Education recently reported that the school attendance system will be changed in all government schools at the state level, and Friday will be a half-day of study, within the framework of changing the weekly work system, to comply with the new system adopted by the federal government. It will be implemented on the first of next January. The Foundation explained that changing the working hours system will take into account the school stages and the logistical data of each school, in order to comply with the new system of working days and the weekly holiday, and the school days will be from Monday to Thursday full time, while Friday will be a half school day.

The Foundation stated that the weekly holiday for public school students will be on Saturday and Sunday, starting from the first of next January, noting that work will be with government school principals and parents of students, to ensure the smoothness of this change.

