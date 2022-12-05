Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the General Command of Ajman Police, stated that there are three serious violations that lead to motorcycle accidents, which are: excessive speed driving, non-compliance with the mandatory lane, and dangerous overtaking, pointing out that these accidents result in Serious injuries that may lead to death in many cases, calling on motorcyclists to adhere to the traffic instructions for driving on public roads to ensure their safety.

Al-Falasi told Emirates Today that a number of motorcyclists do not follow the legal instructions for driving on public roads, which may in turn lead to severe accidents that result in severe injuries or deaths, explaining that one of the most dangerous violations for motorcycles is driving at excessive speed. Failure to comply with the mandatory lane, and overtaking dangerously, all of which may lead to the life of a motorcyclist.

He added that the schedule of violations, fines and traffic points included in Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 specified these violations and their penalties, as Article 31 stipulated the penalty for wrongly overtaking, which is 600 dirhams, a fine and six traffic points, and Article 42 indicated that overtaking from the side of the road shoulder exposes a driver The vehicle is subject to a fine of 1,000 dirhams and six traffic points, and Article 44 stipulates that overtaking in a place where overtaking is prohibited exposes the perpetrator to a fine of 600 dirhams.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department in Ajman indicated that Article 34 specified the penalty for exceeding the prescribed speed by more than 80 km / h, with a fine of 3000 dirhams and 23 traffic points, and impounding the vehicle for 60 days, while Article 35 stated that exceeding the prescribed speed by more than 60 km / h is exposed The perpetrator is subject to a fine of 2,000 dirhams and 12 traffic points, and the vehicle is impounded for 30 days, while Article 36 states that exceeding the prescribed speed by no more than 60 km / h is subject to a fine of 1,500 dirhams and six traffic points, and the vehicle is impounded for 15 days.

He pointed out that among the violations that exacerbate motorcycle accidents is the failure to wear protective clothing for the driver and passenger, most notably the helmet. The driver was not wearing it, explaining that Article 86 of the schedule stipulates that failure to adhere to the mandatory lane exposes the motorcyclist to a fine of 400 dirhams.

Al-Falasi said that when a motorcycle collides with a car, it results in a deterioration in the condition of its driver and serious injuries, and here we recommend adhering to the guiding signs and not driving recklessly, and adhering to the mandatory lane, indicating that the Traffic and Patrols Department in Ajman launched the “Safe Delivery” initiative and included giving awareness instructions in the field of traffic control and road safety; Which contributed to a clear decline in motorcycle accidents.

