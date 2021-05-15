The American Johns Hopkins University reported that the total number of Coronavirus infections in the world has risen to more than 161.5 million, and the total deaths has reached more than 3.3 million deaths.

The United States topped the list of countries in terms of the number of deaths due to the virus with 585,224 deaths, and the total number of infections reached 32,893,586.

Brazil followed it in second place in terms of the number of deaths with 4,32,628 deaths, and the total number of injuries 15,519,525.

In third place comes India, with a total of 262,317 deaths, and a total of 24,046,809 injuries.

And Mexico ranked fourth in terms of the number of deaths with 2,20159, and a total of 2,377,995 injuries.

And in fifth place is Britain, with a total of 127,930 deaths, and 4,462,603 ​​injuries.

And sixth, Italy, with a total of 123,927 deaths, and 4,146,722 injuries.

And in seventh place is Russia, with a total of 113,182 deaths, and 4,886,641 injuries.

And in eighth place is France, with a total of 107,584 deaths and 5,909,386 injuries.

And in ninth place is Germany, with a total of 85,909 deaths, and a total of 3,588,502 injuries.

It was followed in tenth place by Spain, with a total of 79,339 deaths, and a total of 3,604,799 injuries.