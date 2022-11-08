Students in private schools in the northern emirates reported that three financial costs have burdened them since the beginning of the school year away from tuition fees, which are recreational school trips, and in-school events, and they pointed out that those most affected by these costs are low-income people and those who have more than three students. As he has to pay these costs to avoid depriving them and sharing them with the rest of their colleagues, which leads to families being exposed to a financial crisis and reducing their living expenses to secure these fees.

On the other hand, private schools confirmed that students’ participation in trips, events and events is optional, and that no student is forced to pay money or bring meals to participate in trips or events and events.

In detail, the mother of the students, Nermin, Abeer and Khaled Al-Khamis, said that her children are studying in a private school, and that a week ago a school trip was made to an amusement park, and the cost of each student’s participation was 95 dirhams, equivalent to 285 dirhams for her three children, in addition to the fees for buying fast food. And drinks cost 100 dirhams, so the total trip fees for the three students amounted to 384 dirhams.

She explained that she decided to participate her children in the trip so that they would not feel inferior or deprived from their colleagues who registered for the trip, and continued that the costs of the trip are high for families with limited income, especially that the trip took place two months after the beginning of the school year and that families have not yet recovered from the costs of the first installment and from Bus fees, books and uniforms.

She pointed out that the private schools had to consult the students’ families regarding the dates of the trips, take into account their circumstances, and choose recreational games at the lowest costs so that all students could participate in them.

The mother of the two students, Saeed and Youssef Al-Saei, saw that the school administration asked the students to wear the traditional dress of each country according to the nationality of the students, and to bring meals and traditional sweets that express their country, which made the students happy, but it was difficult for their families, especially with the difficulty of preparing sweets or traditional meals. Two days before the event.

She explained that she had to search for a restaurant or a woman who would prepare those meals and sweets that represent her country, which cost her more than 250 dirhams, in order for her children to participate in the popular occasion at the school, and she added that private schools had to be satisfied with a request to bring meals from the family for one student to share them. With his brothers at the same table, in order to reduce the financial burden on the students’ families, especially since some families have more than four students in the same school and may incur additional costs during their participation in those events.

The mother of the students, Raed, Tawfiq, Saher, and Siham Abu Karmel supported her, saying that the costs requested by private schools do not take into account the financial conditions of the students’ families. She added that her children participated in an event organized by the school to introduce students to the nationalities of other students, and asked each student to wear the popular dress that represents his country.

She pointed out that she had to rent the outfit for her four children through a “group” on “WhatsApp” for mothers, at a cost of 50 dirhams for the outfit, that is, at a cost of 200 dirhams to wear it for six hours in school hours. She added that the private schools had to reduce the burdens on the students’ families and conduct a lower cost activity within the families’ income and without costing the parents additional expenses.

Private school administrations, who preferred not to publish their name, said that recreational trips, popular events and heritage events are held twice a year in order to entertain students and hold group photos with each other for remembrance. It is not obligatory for students who do not wish to participate as it is optional and not compulsory.

She explained that the participation of students in these events and events is not a condition for bringing meals and sweets or wearing the traditional dress of their country, as the student can attend in the dress he prefers and the participation of his fellow students in the events and events, except for attending trips that require the approval of the student’s parents and payment of fees to approve his attendance.

