Experts on the success of the tripartite summit, which Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok called for, linked his Egyptian counterparts Mustafa Madbouly and the Ethiopian Abi Ahmed, to three conditions, in order for it to succeed in solving the crisis of the Renaissance Dam that Addis Ababa is building on the Blue Nile.

Analysts said that the conditions are: the availability of political will in the three countries, the ability of the international community to exert possible pressure, and the creation of a cooperative approach that addresses concerns and plays on the paper of common interests, according to Sky News.

The Renaissance Dam crisis entered a dangerous turn after the failure of the last round of negotiations in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the subsequent determination of Ethiopia to start the second phase of filling the dam in the rainy season next July, which Cairo and Khartoum view with great concern as a threat to supplies. Water for them.

The Ethiopian analyst, Musa Sheikho, said that the Sudanese leadership’s invitation to this summit comes “as a sense of the benefits that Sudan can reap from the dam in general.”

He added that the move is also read from the angle of Sudan’s understanding of the Ethiopian position, which is represented in the invitation to send technical delegations, to participate in the exchange of data for the second filling of the dam lake, after it was insisting that Sudan provide the data.

For his part, Professor of International Relations at Al-Neelain University in Khartoum Awad Suleiman said that taking the solution framework out of the individual to the collective perspective could push the negotiations forward.

Suleiman expects that the next stage will witness the entry of other elements into the settlement other than the one announced in the framework of the dam negotiations. He believes that the many interferences and complications related to the file will favor the filling process from the settlement path.

Suleiman added, although the international community has the means by which it can influence the three parties, Sudan’s call to expand the umbrella of mediation has ignored major players, such as China and the Arab countries that have investments in Ethiopia, that is, the power capable of finding solutions by virtue of their economic or political influence.

Suleiman pointed out that “the interaction of the four parties that Sudan called for its inclusion within the quadripartite umbrella, varies according to the difference in bilateral relations or the degree of interest in the file.”

Although the United States has great influence in the region, Suleiman warns of the importance of not understanding the American position in terms of fear of failure, but rather in terms of ordering priorities, as the file is considered less important for Washington, which is currently throwing its weight behind the Iranian nuclear file.