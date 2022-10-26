The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has identified three conditions that golden residency holders must meet to obtain a new driver’s license in the emirate, including submitting an application attached to a copy of a previous valid driver’s license from their countries, passing the knowledge test, and thirdly passing the road test (the external practical examination that The driver is subject to it outside the premises of the driving training schools.

In its response to a question about whether holders of golden residency issued by another emirate can issue a driving license from Dubai, the authority confirmed that residents who hold residency permits issued by other emirates must submit documents to be able to request the issuance of the license in Dubai, including a copy of an approved lease contract From “Ejari”, the residence is proven in Dubai, or a copy of the commercial license of the company, showing the presence of a branch in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to the license of the branch issuing the residence, adding that submitting a letter from the company proving that the customer’s workplace in the Emirate of Dubai is considered one of the Among the documents that support the application for a driving license from Dubai.

The conditions regulating the issuance of vehicle driving licenses stipulate that the license can be issued from the Emirate of Dubai, if the customer’s file is in the Emirate of Dubai, even if there is a change in the place of residence after passing the road examination, but the license cannot be issued after passing the road examination in case A year or more has passed since passing the examination.

The fees for issuing a driver’s license in Dubai are 100 dirhams, an issuance fee for those under 21 years old, and 300 dirhams for a customer aged 21 years and over, in addition to 20 dirhams innovation and knowledge fee. The authority imposes a fine of 10 dirhams for each month of delay in renewing driving licenses for all categories of vehicles, after 30 days have passed from the expiry date of the license. Driving and ownership licenses can be renewed through the website of the Roads and Transport Authority.