The Ministry of Education has set three conditions for providing the electronic service “request for an equivalency of a study certificate for classes of transportation from outside the country.” The conditions include the attestation of the mentioned certificates from the Ministry of Education, the Directorate or the Education Council in the country of issuance, and the attestation of the last academic certificate in which the student succeeded from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The country of issuance of the certificate and the UAE embassy in the country of issuance or the education and sciences and technology attaché (formerly the cultural attaché) of the UAE in the country of issuance, and certificates or quarterly statements issued during the academic year are not considered.

The ministry explained that the service allows the customer to obtain the equivalency of educational certificates for the transport classes from the second primary to the eleventh grade issued from outside the United Arab Emirates, according to the standards approved by the ministry, noting that the cost of the service is 50 dirhams and the issuance process takes five working days.

And she stressed the need to attach copies of several documents and papers, to obtain the service, which are the passport (valid), the Emirates ID (valid), the valid residency (for non-nationals of the Gulf Cooperation Council), the certificates for the last two academic years, and a legal translation (in If the language of the certificate is in a language other than Arabic or English), and additional supporting attachments, if any (two attachments as a maximum).

The steps to apply for the service include first entering the service, registering a new account or logging in with the user account or via digital identity, completing the required data and documents, then paying the fees, and reviewing your application, then a decision is made about the transaction and sent to the transaction owner via the registered email in his account.



