The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority set three conditions and criteria for eligibility to join the social support program in the emirate, and called on the program’s beneficiaries to update their information related to family members, residential address, and monthly income variables, in addition to contact numbers, indicating that it has developed electronic solutions and services that ensure easy access. The Authority’s services were very smooth and fast, as it succeeded in reducing the time required to approve applications and allocate support amounts to less than a month.

The Authority explained that the standards of the social support program require that the beneficiary be a citizen of the United Arab Emirates, hold a family book from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and reside there, and that the family income be less than the family support line, in addition to the family wealth being less than six times the entitlement line. Noting its endeavor to achieve its strategic goals to enhance family cohesion and cooperation. And its keenness to integrate with its partners in the areas of social empowerment and scientific and practical training.

The Authority indicated that its electronic link system with 27 local and federal government agencies contributed to providing up-to-date, accurate and comprehensive information about the beneficiary’s condition, allowing access to the families most deserving of support in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and keeping pace with the Effortless Government initiative launched by the Government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to It has developed a system for managing home visits and interviews, with the aim of managing government resources more efficiently, automating and simplifying field visit procedures and scheduling, preparing reports, contributing to organizing and updating databases, and managing customer and housing details, in a way that is reflected in the efficiency of its operational operations.

It confirmed its success, in cooperation with its strategic partners, in empowering a large number of beneficiaries within the training, education and employment programs recently, as 554 beneficiaries were employed in various fields, and 385 beneficiaries were trained to enhance their skills and develop their professional capabilities, which provides them with promising opportunities to engage in the labor market, and empowers 164. Benefiting from the completion of their educational journey during the academic year 2022-2023, which qualifies them to move forward in completing higher education programmes, and enhances their readiness to contribute positively in exercising their effective role in the family and society, in addition to 207 beneficiary families in Abu Dhabi completing financial awareness and guidance programmes, which supports Their efforts towards stability and financial independence.

The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority implements three main programs for support, empowerment, and financial guidance, including the Abu Dhabi Social Support Program, which provides support to low-income national families in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which hold a family book issued by it, and the Empowerment Program to encourage qualified and capable beneficiaries to enter the labor market. In addition to the financial guidance program, to enhance the style of financial management and sound financial planning for the beneficiaries of support to face their financial responsibilities efficiently, protect them from debt and its repercussions, as well as provide them with skills to rationalize spending.

It is worth noting that the Authority has provided social support, since its establishment in 2019 until last October, to about 8,434 beneficiary families, and currently provides social support to about 4,475 beneficiary families, including 28,818 individuals. The mechanism for calculating the family’s entitlement depends on basic family data such as the number of individuals, their ages, and their place of residence. The value of the total family income and the number of properties and commercial licenses, where the specific allocations for each individual are calculated at 7,450 dirhams for the head of the family, 3,725 dirhams for each family member aged 14 years and over, and 2,235 dirhams for each family member under 14 years old.

auto update

The Authority implements the system for automatically updating data on families benefiting from social support services at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The system works proactively and automatically, after collecting data from the government agencies associated with it, to compare the status of the beneficiary family or the one applying for a new application, based on the latest data available in the system. The Authority’s electronic system then studies the differences between the family’s previous and current situation, automatically calculates the family’s new monthly entitlement, and automatically and automatically approves payment to the family without human intervention.

. The Authority reduced the period required to approve applications and allocate support amounts to less than a month.