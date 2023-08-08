The National Elections Committee stated that every voter has the right to appeal against the candidacy of one of the other voters in the emirate to which he belongs, for membership of the Federal National Council, using the form approved by the emirate’s committee, according to three conditions, that the appeal be based on serious and acceptable reasons, and that it be submitted to Emirate Committee within the period specified by the National Committee, and that the applicant deposits an amount of 3000 dirhams as a guarantee with the committee (returned to the applicant if the decision is issued in his favor).

The committee stated that the appeals committee is formed under the chairmanship of a judge, and the membership of two experts and specialists.

The committee submits reports of its legal opinion on the appeals submitted to it to the National Committee in preparation for its decision.

The National Committee shall decide on all appeals submitted to it in the light of the reports with the legal opinion submitted to it by the Appeals Committee, and its decisions shall have the force of final rulings.

And the National Elections Committee finally announced the timetable for the council elections, as the timetable begins with opening the door for candidacy until the announcement of the final results of the elections, and those wishing to run for membership in the council begin to register their candidacy on August 15 for a period of four days, and then announce the preliminary lists of candidates on the 25th of the same month. , immediately followed by the three-day candidate appeals period.

The National Elections Committee will respond to the appeals during the period from 29 to 31 August, and announce the final list of candidates on the second of next September.

According to the timetable, the election campaigns for the candidates begin on September 11, provided that the last date for the candidate’s withdrawal is on the 26th of the same month, and that the submission of applications for the names of the candidates’ agents takes place on the 27th and 28th of the same month, according to the conditions established in the executive instructions.

The committee indicated that early voting, which allows members of electoral bodies to cast their votes early before the main election day, will start on the fourth of October and will last for two days through the hybrid voting system, in specific polling centers and remotely via the Internet, provided that the sixth day of October is devoted to early voting. Remotely only, which allows the voter to cast their vote from anywhere, whether inside or outside the country, through the use of digital applications decided by the National Elections Committee.

According to the schedule, October 7 will be the main election day in all polling center headquarters that will be determined by the committee, through the electronic voting system or through the “remote voting system” via the Internet, with the National Committee announcing the preliminary results of the elections.

The period for submitting appeals to the polling process and counting procedures will start on the eighth of October for a period of three days, provided that the National Elections Commission responds to all appeals submitted on the 13th of the same month, and then approves the final list of winning candidates, in the absence of supplementary elections.