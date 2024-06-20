The National Center of Meteorology has identified three reasons behind the high temperatures witnessed by the country during the summer, the first of which is the so-called “synoptic situation” that prevails in this season, and is considered an extension of India’s seasonal low, as it plays an important role in raising temperatures in the region and the UAE, especially in the regions. The southern ones, pointing out that the depression supplies the region with humid and hot air masses.

He said, “The depression results from the rush of moist air masses from the southeast and the east, as the Indian Ocean is the effective source for supplying the region with moist air masses. As a result of the eastern mountain ranges intercepting these masses, a process of dynamic uplift occurs, because the mountain range extending from the northeast of the country towards the southeast, along the eastern coast, plays an essential role in the formation of summer cumulonimbus clouds that are accompanied by rain of varying intensity, and may sometimes be accompanied by thunder. Those areas during the day.

According to the center, the second reason behind the rise in summer temperatures in the country is due to its influence by the extension of surface thermal depressions that are centered over the Arabian Peninsula, and they also play an important role in raising temperatures in the UAE, as the maximum temperature in some areas reaches 50 degrees. Degrees Celsius, especially in the interior and southern regions.

The last reason is the prevailing winds that accompany the “synoptic” situation, and are usually southeasterly and southwesterly. It comes from very hot areas, which raises temperatures in the country.

The center stated that the country is affected most days of the summer by the successive cycle of land and sea breezes during the summer months, as northwesterly winds blow in the afternoon and evening, leading to high humidity levels, and with it the amount of water vapor in the air increases relatively, and sometimes the southerly winds become active. The dry weather associated with the thermal depression extending from the west, which raises dust and dirt and reduces horizontal visibility, especially in the interior areas, or the northwesterly winds are sometimes active as a result of the advance of the Indian monsoon depression from the east. With the presence of an air high from the west, a “pressure decline” occurs, resulting in an acceleration of the northern and northwestern winds that work to stir up dust and dust over the region of Iraq and the north of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. He pointed out that these winds are locally called “the north,” and carry dust and dust from North Arabian Gulf. It also raises dust and dirt, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility.

The Center expected that today’s weather will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, becoming humid at night until tomorrow morning in some coastal areas, with the possibility of light fog forming, while the winds will be south-easterly turning to north-westerly and north-easterly, light to moderate speed, and active at times during the day to be It raises dust, and its speed ranges between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center pointed out that the weather tomorrow will remain generally fair and partly cloudy at times, and will also become humid at night until next Sunday morning on the coasts, and the winds will remain southeasterly turning to northwesterly and northeasterly, light to moderate speed and active at times during the day, with their speed ranging between 10 and 25. km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center reported that the weather next Sunday will be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing on the eastern coast on Monday morning, and becoming humid at night until Monday morning in some coastal areas, while the winds will be southeasterly, turning to northwesterly and northeasterly, light to moderate speed. It is sometimes active during the day, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The Center expects the weather next Monday to be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast on Tuesday morning, becoming humid at night until next Tuesday morning in some coastal areas, while the winds will be southeasterly, turning to northwesterly and northeasterly, light to moderate speed. It is sometimes active during the day, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Summer rain

The National Center of Meteorology reported that the subtropical high in the upper layer of the atmosphere will dominate the Arabian Gulf region for a long period during the summer, but when it retreats to the west and north, it gives way to the advancement of an extension of an air depression from the southeast, accompanied by easterly to southeasterly winds in the layers. Supreme.

He pointed out that this depression will produce movement and oscillation of the Equatorial Convergence Belt (ITCZ) to the north, leading to the formation of cumulus clouds, especially over the southern and western regions, accompanied by rainfall.

Summer until September 23

The National Center of Meteorology reported that the summer months begin astronomically in the Northern Hemisphere starting today, where the sun is completely perpendicular to the Tropic of Cancer, which is located 23.5 degrees north of the astronomical equator, which is the maximum height the sun reaches north of the equator during the year, noting that Summer will end on September 23, astronomically, in the Northern Hemisphere.