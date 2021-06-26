The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai announced the addition of new endowments for endowment projects in the emirate, ranging from real estate and commercial licenses.

The Foundation received a citizen of the benefactors who allocated nine properties to be endowments in the emirate, ranging from atomic and charitable endowments, the value of which exceeded 17 million dirhams.

It also received benefactors who endowed two commercial licenses for investment “SAE” as charitable endowments.

At the end of last year, the Endowment and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai registered endowment number 717, bringing the total value of endowment assets registered with it in the emirate to more than seven billion dirhams, belonging to 442 endowments and endowments registered with the Foundation. The Foundation welcomed the new endowments and commended their endowment projects that will contribute to supporting charitable banks, including education, health, debtors and orphans, noting that it immediately began the processes of registering endowments and managing them to enhance the return from them, which contributes to their development, and thus the development of support provided to charitable banks.

The Secretary-General of the Foundation, Ali Al-Mutawa, said that the Emirati society is full of benefactors who realize the importance of the endowment, and they endow real estate and commercial projects to serve charitable and humanitarian banks for the benefit of the individual, family and society.

Al-Mutawa stressed the importance of strengthening the concept of the endowment as a cornerstone in the most developed societies to achieve social solidarity among its members, pointing to the importance of the support provided by the owners of white hands to support the deserving groups, as it contributes to enabling the institution to reach the largest possible segment of the deserving and provide the assistance they need.



