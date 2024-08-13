The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has identified a mechanism for submitting comments and complaints from workers, whether working in the private sector or domestic workers, as well as the documents required to submit and consider the complaint..

The complaint filing mechanism begins by contacting the Ministry by telephone with both parties to the contractual relationship within 14 days to discuss the complaint. The Ministry takes one of three actions: First: The Ministry issues a final settlement between the two parties without regard to the value of the claim. Second: The Ministry issues a final decision on the complaint if the value of the claim does not exceed 50 thousand dirhams or the dispute is regarding non-compliance with the amicable settlement decision. Third: Referring the complaint to the judiciary if an amicable settlement is not possible if the value of the claim exceeds 50 thousand dirhams..

The Ministry mentioned several requirements for submitting a labor complaint, including those related to the worker who filed the complaint, which are the work permit number/passport number, and the unified number (for domestic workers), and those related to employers, which are providing the facility number, and the unified number (for the employer of a domestic worker)..

The Ministry provides three channels through which private sector workers, employers and domestic workers can submit complaints. First, the Ministry’s website. mohre.gov.aeSecond: The Ministry’s application MOHRE UAEThird: Call Center for Labor Consultations and Claims 80084.