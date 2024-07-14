The first month of implementing the decision to ban work in open areas at noon witnessed intensive field inspection campaigns in open work sites by the inspection teams affiliated with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, a number of which were led by the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar. During these campaigns, compliance with the decision was monitored through innovative systems, in addition to implementing a number of awareness and guidance campaigns and conducting medical examinations in work sites to protect workers from heat exhaustion. Meanwhile, the Ministry announced the allocation of three channels for members of society through which they can report any violations of the “noon ban.”

In detail, today marks the end of the first month of implementing the decision to ban work in open areas and under the sun, which began to be implemented for the 20th consecutive year, in mid-June and will continue until mid-September, from 12:30 pm to 3 pm, amidst strict supervision and intensive awareness by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and a great commitment by all employers concerned with the decision.

The “noon work ban” decision is one of the basic pillars of the country’s labour market legislation, as it aims to provide a safe work environment that meets the best practices and requirements of occupational health and safety, thus sparing the workforce from injuries and damages that may result from working in high temperatures during the summer months.

Coinciding with the end of the first month of implementing the decision, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in cooperation with its partners, organized an awareness initiative under the slogan “Your Safety is Our Goal.” The initiative aimed to conduct medical examinations and provide educational programs for more than 600 workers in private sector establishments, to educate them on ways to prevent heat exhaustion and the symptoms it causes. Souvenirs were also presented to the participants.

The Ministry stressed Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar’s keenness to monitor and follow up on the extent of compliance with the noon work ban, through inspection campaigns and visits he carries out to construction sites to see the extent of private sector companies’ commitment to meeting the requirements of the “ban”. The Ministry’s inspection teams also continue their field visits to work sites to ensure the extent of companies’ commitment to implementing the decision, in parallel with awareness campaigns on its provisions and requirements, conducting medical examinations for workers, and training external work site officials on how to perform first aid, and focusing on cases related to heat stress, in cooperation with the Ministry’s partners in the public and private sectors.

She explained that it has innovative control systems that rely on various tools and mechanisms to monitor and follow up on establishments’ commitment to implementing the decision to ban work under the sun at noon, which has contributed to a large extent to limiting violations that affect or impact the health and safety of workers, the most important of which is the smart inspection system, and activating the rapid crisis response center to receive reports from community members about violations, which has specified three channels for community members to report violations of the noon work ban, the first is the call center on 600590000, the second is the “smart application” service to add a report, whether on the Apple Store or the Google Store, while the last channel is the ministry’s website via the “Add a Report” service.

The Ministry indicated that the integrated monitoring plan to follow up on the decision to ban work during the afternoon depends, in its monitoring aspect, on tightening control over work sites and controlling violations by deploying the Ministry’s inspection teams in all the Emirates of the country, to monitor establishments that violate the decision and inform the Ministry of them, and to enhance partnership with the private sector by allowing members of society to report any violations observed in the various Emirates of the country, through the three reporting channels, while it depends on the awareness aspect on guidance and advice by educating employers, workers and society in general about the importance of adhering to the decision to ban work during the afternoon, and its significant role in preserving the health and safety of workers, by implementing guidance visits to work sites in different regions of the country, holding workshops and lectures to provide presentations and video clips on how to implement the decision, its importance, and distributing thousands of awareness booklets and brochures in several languages, including Arabic, English and Urdu, in parallel with implementing awareness initiatives in cooperation with the Ministry’s partners.

According to the Ministry, any facility that does not comply with the provisions and conditions of the decision to ban work in open areas under the sun at noon will be fined AED 5,000 per worker, with a maximum of AED 50,000 in the event of multiple workers being employed during the ban period, in addition to suspending the file of the violating facility, or reducing its classification in the facility classification system approved by the Ministry, based on the seriousness of the violation committed.

