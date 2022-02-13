A parliamentary report attributed the recent increase in the failure rates of citizens’ small and medium projects, to reach about 21%, to ignoring the necessary feasibility studies regarding them, pointing to the monitoring of three main challenges related to the development of national industries, namely “industrial project financing” and “high fees.” industry” and “there are no incentives for workers in the industrial sector.”

The report, prepared by the Technical Affairs, Energy and Mineral Resources Committee of the Federal National Council, called for raising the percentage of Emiratisation in the industrial sector, finding solutions that contribute to creating a strong economy, in addition to informing citizen investors of the most important international trade agreements to take advantage of the advantages that benefit them, stressing The necessity of activating the participation of investors in local and international exhibitions to support their national projects.

The report included the results of an electronic questionnaire during which the committee surveyed investors’ opinions and interactions regarding the development of national industries, foremost of which is the issue of localization in factories, fees and licenses, pointing out that the questionnaire was addressed according to “challenges facing the owners of national industrial projects in the country, and the protection of the national industry from foreign competition.” and raising the level of competitiveness of the national industrial product in global markets.

The questionnaire confirmed the increase in the failure rates of small and medium citizens’ projects as a result of the reasons for not conducting feasibility studies.

He stated that the factor of “industrial project financing” came in first place, among the most prominent challenges facing the development of national industries in the country, followed by the factor of “high industry fees” and in the third place came the factor of “lack of incentives and privileges for workers in the industrial sector.”

The report concluded with a number of recommendations aimed at developing legislation, policies and strategic plans, technology and innovation, to support national industries, encourage UAE exports, and localize the industrial sector. The draft law regulating industry affairs includes defining preferential advantages for national products over foreign industrial products, such as (reducing energy prices, industrial land, fees, and obligating government agencies to apply preference in purchasing national industry products), in a manner that ensures legal protection for them to enhance the added value of national industries. Unifying procedures, controls, and operating fees for national factories, and the benefits and exemptions granted to them at the federal level, and setting specific and clear mechanisms and executive plans for financing and supporting innovation-based industrial projects and research.

The recommendations also included the necessity of achieving self-sufficiency and exporting some industries that represent national security, such as the health, pharmaceutical, and food industries manufactured within the country, in coordination with the relevant authorities. identified by the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution 2017, and the establishment of centers that support industrial innovation linked to universities and academic institutes, with the importance of providing incentives to support innovation.

It also included “the importance of preparing legislation obligating factory owners to settle supervisory and administrative professions and limiting work in these professions to citizens only, while setting a minimum salary, imposing severe penalties for violating this legislation, and coordinating with technical and professional institutes and relevant authorities to offer specialized educational programs It focuses on the skills related to the needs of the industrial labor market, and the adoption of a roadmap for the localization of the industrial sector, which begins with the localization of industrial machinery and equipment, especially technological ones, with use in artificial intelligence.

government response

The parliamentary report included a government response from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in which it confirmed that the main reason for the increase in the rate of faltering industries and the closure of some factories is the lack of feasibility studies before establishing these projects, stressing that, in cooperation with the Emirates Development Bank, it provides all forms of support, advice, guidance, guidance and counseling to all Anyone related to the industry. The ministry also confirmed the launch of the National Value Added Program that supports local industries, in addition to the Made in the Emirates program and other possibilities through the Industries Development Council, which is concerned with solving some of the challenges facing the industrial sector in the country.



