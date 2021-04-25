The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi announced the implementation of more than 150 initiatives directed at families, children, people of determination and senior citizens.

She identified three challenges facing the quality of family life in Abu Dhabi, namely the dissatisfaction of a segment of senior citizens with the services provided to them, the low quality of family time, in addition to divorce and marriage rates, indicating its intention to launch the Abu Dhabi strategy for the quality of family life during the coming period.

In detail, the head of the department, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, affirmed that the social sector has achieved tangible achievements during the past year, based on a wide range of specific initiatives and programs, the number of which exceeded 150 initiatives, which the department directed towards families, children, people of determination and senior citizens, as they had a positive impact Significant improvement in the levels of happiness and satisfaction of community members with living in Abu Dhabi, especially in light of the support provided to them during the exceptional period that the world witnessed as a result of the spread of the “Covid-19” virus.

He added that «the department is working to raise the efficiency of services provided within the social sector and improve the lives of citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi, and intends during the current year to focus on a number of main axes in its work plan, including highlighting the quality of family life, the axis of sports, and the axis of housing. The three axes are aimed at the national orientation to build a cohesive and tolerant society whose members enjoy health, happiness and prosperity.

The Executive Director of the Community Development Sector in the department, Dr. Bushra Al-Mulla, confirmed that there are social challenges that required the development of a strategy for the quality of family life.

She explained that the decision to develop a family quality of life strategy came after 37% of senior citizens expressed their dissatisfaction with the services provided to them, which may make them vulnerable to depression in the future, in addition to 45% of the participants in the quality of life questionnaire describing the “second cycle”, that “the amount of time.” The quality that they spend with their families is considered short, or very short, due to the long working hours and travel times that seriously affect the level of communication between family members, in addition to monitoring the lack of communication between spouses and the impact of social media, which negatively affected the rates of divorce and marriage in Abu Dhabi ».

She pointed out that the department, by term “quality of life,” means the quality of life of individuals and their standard of living. It also carries a set of social and economic dimensions that are measured quantitatively according to a number of indicators used by international organizations concerned in this field, and these measures fall into two categories, objective measures and subjective measures.

Lifestyle enhancement

The Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, Eng. Hamad Al Dhaheri, affirmed the department’s keenness to work with the concerned authorities to improve operational processes within the social sector. He said that the efforts made in Abu Dhabi, last year, contributed to achieving qualitative achievements that enhance the emirate’s position as an ideal destination for living and living.

He continued, “We seek to continue to enhance family cohesion, increase levels of happiness and prosperity, in order to advance social development and support the social sector agenda aimed at promoting lifestyle, good mental health, adopting positive thinking and building skills.”

• The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi implemented 150 initiatives directed at families, children, people of determination and senior citizens.

• 45% of the community members spend a short time with their families.

• 37% of senior citizens are dissatisfied with the services provided to them.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

