Major General Sultan Yousef Al Nuaimi, Director General of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, confirmed that there are 3 categories that are not entitled to benefit from the advantages granted by the grace period, which are residency and visa violators after September 1, 2024, those listed (work interruption report) after September 1, 2024, and deportation cases restricted to individuals deported from the country or the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security will begin implementing the deadline to exempt violators of foreign entry and residence regulations from fines, starting next Sunday for a period of two months until October 30, 2024.