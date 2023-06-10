The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has identified three categories that can benefit from the flexible insurance, and excluded three other categories from subscribing to the flexible health insurance policy, which it recently introduced, with a value per person of 750 dirhams, noting that all approved health insurance companies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are entitled to issue a policy. Flexible health insurance.

The department emphasized that the aim of creating the flexible health insurance policy, in cooperation with the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, is to enhance the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi and an attractive destination for investments and competencies wishing to live and work in the emirate, and to improve the access of all members of society to the health care services they need, according to the highest quality standards. And efficiency, as the new “flexible health insurance” policy provides entrepreneurs, investors and others with an insurance option at a low cost and competition.

She explained that the “flexible health insurance” document is characterized by insurance coverage for the costs of treatment services, amounting to 150 thousand dirhams annually, and 100% coverage for emergencies and a participation rate by the insured amounting to 20% of the cost of all external treatment services, and 30% for medicines. Policy holders can benefit from health care services in a network of health care providers in the emirate, with the possibility of upgrading insurance coverage according to the patient’s needs.

She indicated that participation in the new insurance option is according to conditions that have been determined in coordination with health insurance providers in the emirate, whereby the health insurance provider evaluates the condition of the insured and his sick record to determine if he meets the conditions for inclusion in the “flexible health insurance policy,” pointing out that Investors, owners of freelance business licenses, their families and workers, the expatriate residing in the emirate who works in the private sector, provided that his monthly income exceeds 5000 dirhams, and the family of the resident expatriate and his workers who are not covered by health insurance by the employer, whether in the two sectors, benefit from this document. public or private.

She pointed to the exclusion of three categories from benefiting from this document, the first is individuals whose monthly income is less than 5,000 dirhams, and the second category is individuals whose health insurance companies refuse to request participation in the flexible health insurance, and in the event that there are justified reasons, it is necessary to notify the applicant of them in writing, while the category includes Three who are covered by health insurance by the employer in the government sector.

And the department indicated that the flexible health insurance policy is not added to the health insurance options currently available in the emirate, including the enhanced health insurance policies and the basic health insurance policies, noting that companies or individuals wishing to subscribe to the “flexible health insurance” policy can communicate with Approved health insurance companies with their current health insurance policy nearing expiration, to obtain more details and apply to participate in the flexible health insurance, if the listing conditions are met, while the current health insurance policy cannot be canceled to move to the flexible health insurance policy, where compliance is required The period of validity of the current health insurance policy (if any), in accordance with the relevant conditions contained therein.

She emphasized the possibility of subscribers in the flexible health insurance to add other health services to this policy, as other medical treatment services may be added.