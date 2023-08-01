The Community Development Authority in Dubai has identified three categories that are entitled to apply for registration at the Early Intervention Center in Dubai, including children from birth to six years of UAE nationals residing in Dubai, children from birth to six years of decree holders residing in Dubai, and children From birth to six years of age, children of Emirati women residing in Dubai.

The center provides comprehensive assessment and rehabilitation services for children of determination from birth until the age of six, in addition to providing appropriate support and counseling services for families and the community.

The authority provides early intervention services through the Dubai Center for Child Development, which is a distinguished model for early intervention.

The center provides comprehensive assessment and early intervention services that focus on the family first, and is supervised by a team that combines specialized fields in the development and rehabilitation of children with disabilities or those at risk of developmental delay at a later stage in their lives.

The Dubai Center for Child Growth Development adopts the (AEPS) system, which is based on measurement, evaluation and programming as a basic system, and is keen to provide international best practices and training for specialists, to raise the level of service that benefits the children affiliated with it and the surrounding community.

The center has the right to require the provision of a diagnostic report approved by a licensed authority in certain cases that require clarity of the diagnosis, in order to be able to develop an appropriate intervention plan.

Early intervention services are provided according to the service plan set for the child and the family through individual and group sessions provided by the child’s specialist team in the child’s natural environment, home or school or both together, or otherwise, and also in the Dubai Center for Child Development Development, according to the needs of each child. And where the family and caregivers of the child have an active and pivotal role in learning intervention strategies and using them throughout the day in the daily routine of the child.

A team of highly qualified early intervention specialists provides services to children and their families.

The team includes specialists in: service coordination, special education, language therapy, physiotherapy, occupational and psychological therapy, and behavior modification.

Each team member provides support and rehabilitation according to the needs of each child and his family.

The center obliges the child’s family with a set of positive responsibilities within the framework of achieving the goals of the child’s treatment plan, which includes the obligation to attend various sessions related to the child, inform the center of any change that occurs in the child’s various health, emotional, social and educational conditions, and fully participate in preparing the family services plan known as ( IFSP) and the Individualized Educational Plan (IEP), work closely with service providers, share knowledge with them, discuss the child’s situation with them on an ongoing basis, and inform the Dubai Center for Child Development about problems that may affect the child and the services provided. The family’s obligations also include attending sessions and appointments on time and notifying in advance if they are unable to attend, as well as respecting the people and environment through which the child receives services.

Center goals

• Provide early intervention services in a timely manner for children who are injured or at risk of disability.

• Developing the child’s developmental skills.

• Developing the child’s educational abilities.

• Developing the capabilities of the family in the field of training and rehabilitation of the child.

• Raising the level of standards for early intervention services.

• Raising the level of community awareness in the field of people with disabilities.