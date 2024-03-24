Two specialist doctors stressed the importance of early screening for colorectal cancer tumors, especially for individuals who have a family history or genetic predisposition to colon cancer, as well as those who suffer from conditions such as ulcerative colitis, while early detection remains through intensive screening programs – in addition to measures Preventive surgery – such as primary surgery for high-risk individuals – is crucial to improving outcomes and saving lives.

They warned that colon and rectal tumors are still one of the most common types of cancer and are a major cause of death from cancer, but it is possible to prevent these tumors, as up to 90% of cases are successfully treated if detected early.

They pointed out that symptoms of the disease often do not appear early, so screening tests are very important, as they can help detect cancer in its early stages, or even before it arises.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which is celebrated around the world to raise awareness of the importance of colorectal cancer screening, as well as to support colorectal cancer patients, those recovering from it, and their families.

Professor Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, Consultant Oncologist and President of the Emirates Oncology Society, explained that colorectal cancer is a common disease among elderly people over the age of 60. However, a study he conducted several years ago showed that there are 20% of people suffering from the disease in the Emirates under the age of 40, and this indicates the need to conduct more research in this regard.

Al Shamsi added that colon cancer is usually diagnosed in advanced stages, and is often of the aggressive type, attributing the reason for the poor prognosis in many cases to doctors not expecting the presence of cancer at such an early age.

He pointed out that analysis of the data available from the National Disease Registry in the Emirates indicates that more than 41% of colon cancer cases in the country appear in people under the age of 50, and more than 22% of cases appear in people under the age of forty, while recommending The American Cancer Society mandates early screening for colon cancer starting at age 45. Although there are no international recommendations for early screening before the age of 45, the recommendation in the UAE indicates that screening should begin at the age of 40.

For his part, Dr. Hassan Jaafar, a consultant oncologist at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi, explained that colon cancer is the second most common type of tumor, and ranks third globally after breast and lung cancer.

Jaafar stated that it is interesting that it ranks first among males, while it comes after breast cancer among females, as it is the second most common type of cancer.

He pointed out that about 25 to 30% of diagnoses occur at an advanced stage. In addition to colonoscopy, alternative screening methods such as stool analysis and blood tests are still less sensitive, but they are able to detect about 80 or 85% of cancerous cases, which leads to further confirmation through colonoscopy of positive cases. He stressed that progress in treatment methods has greatly improved the results of colorectal cancer.

Dr. Hassan Jaafar pointed out that multiple lines of treatment have emerged in advanced cases of the disease (stage four), including chemotherapy and targeted therapies, focusing on specific tumor markers, or inhibiting new blood vessels that increase the effectiveness of chemotherapy, while immunotherapy – which It is promising – effective in patients with high MSI instability or MMR mismatch, and surgical interventions such as liver resection in the case of limited metastases have contributed to long-term control of the disease, and a high probability of recovery for some patients.

He stressed the importance of screening, especially for individuals with a family history or genetic predisposition to colon cancer, as well as those suffering from conditions such as ulcerative colitis, while early detection remains through intensive screening programs – along with preventive measures such as primary surgery for individuals at risk. High – critical in improving outcomes and saving lives.