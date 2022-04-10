Tomorrow begins the third semester of the current academic year, and witnesses the return of all students of Abu Dhabi private schools to their seats. The Department of Education and Knowledge announced the availability of 47 centers for free examination through saliva for students under 12 years of age, and identified 3 cases that allow students to study remotely, And one reason to close the school.

In detail, the Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that students of all academic levels must adhere to the classroom education model, starting from the next semester until the end of the academic year, with the exception of medical cases documented according to an approved medical report, noting that the distance education model will be provided only in three cases, including: In cases of school closures due to the repercussions of COVID-19, “high risk” medical cases, and students with respiratory symptoms associated with COVID-19.

The department indicated that the new mitigation measures cancel the requirements for closing classes and large groups, while reducing the school closure period to three days only if the percentage of injuries among those in the school reaches 15% at the same time, pointing out that students who will not show any symptoms can Returning to the classroom education model after the closure period, with a commitment to applying the examination system specific to those in contact, while the infected students continue to teach remotely until the end of the quarantine period approved by health authorities.

The department pointed out that throughout the third semester, students aged 16 years and over, teachers, vaccinated and exempt employees, will have to take a screening test for the Covid-19 virus every 14 days, and show the green traffic system to be able to enter the school, while students under 16 years old will be tested every day. 30 days, confirming the continuation of the application of the green traffic system for visitors, with obligating non-vaccinated visitors to submit a negative examination result of at least 48 hours.

The department informed private schools, canceling the mandatory physical distancing in closed areas and inside classrooms, while continuing to obligate the wearing of masks in closed places, except for kindergarten students, which allows schools to return to educational operations with full absorptive capacity, in a way that allows all students to return to study seats, pointing to the Under the new amendments, unvaccinated students aged 16 years and over will be able to return to the classroom education model for the first time, provided that they submit a negative test result every seven days, while students, teachers and staff in contact with the examination are committed to the examination on the first and seventh day or when symptoms appear on them according to the latest updates. Issued by the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

