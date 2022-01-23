The Emirates Foundation for School Education has identified three procedures for the gradual closure when detecting cases of “Covid-19” infection in government schools, after it announced, last week, the safe return to the attendance education system, starting today, based on the recommendations of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the relevant authorities. The state health department, during a media briefing for the UAE government.

Kindergarten students, and first-cycle students from the first to the fourth, in addition to the twelfth students, return to attendance today, while students from the fifth to eleventh continue in distance education until January 28.

The guide for the safe return of government schools identified three cases of gradual closure, the first when two to seven cases of infection were discovered in the classroom, which requires closing the entire class, and moving to the distance education system, a case within the “green code” box, and it is considered “under control” within Directory Ratings.

The second is the discovery of eight to 23 injuries in one of the large educational groups, which calls for transferring it to distance education. Although it falls within the “orange code” for critical cases, it remains under control. And third, the discovery of 24 or more cases in the school in different study groups, which calls for the school to be closed completely.

This case falls into the “red code” box, and is considered “out of control” and “serious.”

The Emirates Education had set a number of procedures related to the gradual return of students, most notably conducting a nasal swab examination (PCR) for all students, and obtaining a negative examination result of no more than 96 hours upon first entering the educational facility, after which a nasal swab examination is required. every two weeks.

Those working in the administrative, technical and educational staff must apply the fortress system, and show the status of green traffic upon entering the educational facility. As well as the application of the green traffic system for parents through the Al-Hosn application to enter educational facilities with a negative test result, valid for 96 hours.



