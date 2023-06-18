During the Tudumthe annual event of Netflix where the biggest upcoming news are announced, numerous clips have been released, with information, announcements, and dates to mark on your calendar. Among them we also find 3 Body Problemsof which we were able to witness a teaser trailersand of which we have been informed about month of releasethat is to say January 2024.

Based on the books by Cixin Liu3 Body Problem is a story in which a young one woman, in China in 1960, takes a fateful decision where the consequences reverberate through space and time, up to a group of brilliant scientists in our times. The five former colleagues will reunite to face the greatest threat in the history of mankind.

The series will consist of 8 episodes from the duration of an hour.

During the event part of the cast was also present live castwith Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp And John Bradley who walked the stage, while other members who weren’t there, but who will be on the series, are Eiza Gonzales, Saamer Usmani, Liam Cunningham, Rosalind Chao, Jonathan Pierce, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Ben Schnetzer And Zine Tseng.

The teaser trailers that we have mentioned, was presented by the part of the cast present in the room, and as usual you can start it from the player in the article.