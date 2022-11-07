November 7, 2022 21:12

The United Nations on Monday unveiled a plan of action worth more than 3 billion dollars so that by five years the entire population of the world will be protected from weather disasters through an early warning network.

In March, he announced an ambitious goal, which is within five years to be able to warn everyone in the world of imminent danger with the approach of monsoon rains, hurricanes or any other extreme phenomena in terms of weather conditions that have become more frequent and stronger due to global warming.

“Early warning saves lives and provides huge economic benefits. It is sufficient to report a dangerous phenomenon 24 hours in advance to reduce the damage by 30%,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas, who developed the plan.

Yet half the world’s population is not prepared enough. Less than half of the world’s least developed countries and a third of small and developing island states have an early warning system of multiple risks, according to a recent report issued by the World Meteorological Organization and the United Nations Office of Risk Mitigation.

The United Nations said Monday that in order to achieve this goal, an investment of $3.1 billion is needed between 2023 and 2027, “a small amount given the benefits” it will provide.

The statement said that the Global Commission on Adaptation, for example, estimated that by spending 800 million dollars on such systems in developing countries, these countries would avoid losses of between 3 billion and 16 billion dollars annually.

The amount of $ 3.1 billion will be directed to four sectors: better knowledge of the risks of a disaster, the establishment of risk monitoring and warning devices, the strengthening of capabilities to move on the ground, and the transmission of information about risks to all who need it.

Source: agencies