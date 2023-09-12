Ajman (Al-Ittihad)

The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department announced that construction contracts in the emirate exceeded more than 3 billion and 715 million dirhams, according to the report issued by it for the first half of the current year, which comes in line with the strategic goal of sustainable development of the building and construction sector.

Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Department, confirmed that the value of contracts witnessed growth compared to the same period in the past two years, as last year recorded a value of 2.1 billion dirhams, while the value of construction was allocated at one billion and 900 million dirhams in 2021, stressing that Ajman is a sustainable emirate and a city. Comprehensive and integrated, it seeks ceaselessly, in accordance with the wise directives of the wise leadership, to provide the elements of luxury and decent living for the population, and to create a successful environment for establishing investment projects for entrepreneurs. It has also been able to be a compass for tourists and visitors from inside and outside the country.

He said: The various facilities and distinguished services contributed to raising the level of public satisfaction and happiness, and reinforced the continuing trend for stability and the opening of successful projects in Ajman.

For his part, Engineer Khalifa Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of the Department of Buildings Department, explained that the rate of increase in the value of construction contracts recorded 72% compared to last year, praising the ambitious plans and qualitative initiatives launched by the Department to provide distinguished services in the field of building work permits and the speed of completion of services. And enhancing the emirate’s competitiveness in global indicators, so that the department ranks first in the Arab world in the duration of obtaining a building permit.

Al Falasi praised the digital transformation adopted by the Building Department, which contributed to accelerating transactions and completing them in record time and with extreme accuracy.