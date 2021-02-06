Know how to use a Wi-Fi connection it’s something basic to enjoy a good experience, and also to avoid problems that could end up compromising the security of our network.

I am convinced that if we were to ask a certain number of people if they know how to use their Wi-Fi connection, the majority answer would be a “yes”, but said “yes”, would it be real? The truth is that, in many cases, no, since we tend to confuse the concept of knowing how to use a Wi-Fi connection with something as simple as knowing how to connect to a network of this type.

The concept of knowing how to use a Wi-Fi connection involves more than just connecting and starting to browse, it has security, maintenance and configuration implications, three keys that are not a problem for an average user, but that can give more of a headache to those with a more basic level.

For this reason, we have encouraged ourselves to do this article, where we are going to share with you three beginner mistakes that, still today, they are very frequent when using a Wi-Fi connection, and we will tell you how we can avoid them.

1.-Choose the inappropriate band in a Wi-Fi connection

It is an error that, although it may not seem like it, occurs quite frequently. Many users still they think it doesn’t matter connect to the 2.4 GHz band (Wi-Fi 4) than to connect to the 5 GHz band (Wi-Fi 5), that is, they think that there is no difference between one and the other.

Obviously, there is an important difference between the two. Using the Wi-Fi 5 standard in the 5 GHz band will allow us to enjoy a connection with less interference, and higher speeds, but at the cost of a lesser scope.

Use the Wi-Fi 4 standard in the 2.4 GHz band may be recommended in some cases, especially when we want to use our Wi-Fi connection at a considerable distance, since it offers a greater range.

2.-Keep the password and the default network name in your Wi-Fi connection

It’s another beginner’s mistake, and it’s also very common. Keeping the password and the network name that a router brings by default for the Wi-Fi connection is, in essence, the same as leaving it open to intruders, since both data are usually filtered in lists that associate specific manufacturers and models of routers, and that we can find on the Internet.

I know that, in many cases, we are overconfident, since we think that we live in a quiet neighborhood and that it is very difficult for us to have intruders on our Wi-Fi connection. I thought like that too, until I discovered, long ago, who had an unwanted guest stealing my Wi-Fi for weeks.

Enter the settings menu of your router and spend a couple of minutes changing your Wi-Fi password and username, with something so simple you will significantly improve the security of your network, and reduce the chances of having an intruder.

3.-Connect to channels that are very saturated

The most current routers usually automatically choose the best channels to offer an optimal Wi-Fi connection, both in terms of speed and stability and coverage.

However, if you have a relatively old or low-end router, you will have to manually select the best available channels. It is not a complicated process, but it takes time, so be patient.

In case you don’t, and you connect to very saturated channels, you could have major problems with your Wi-Fi connection, including from very low speed to constant disconnections and drops.

