The health authorities in the country have identified three main vaccinations that pilgrims must take before going to Hajj, which are “meningitis, Covid 19, and influenza.”

She explained that those wishing to perform Hajj this year must take the vaccine at least 14 days before travel, to ensure that the body obtains sufficient immunity.

She recommended that the pilgrims visit the health center well in advance of travel to ensure that the person is able to perform the Hajj, especially if he suffers from chronic diseases. Mouth with unclean hands, avoid close contact with patients or those with symptoms of respiratory infections.