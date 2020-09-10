Highlights: Total three banks in the country have cut interest rates on loans.

Union Bank of India has cut MCLR by 0.05 percent

Indian Overseas Bank has also reduced MCLR by 0.10 percent

UCO Bank cuts MCLR by 0.05 percent since Thursday

Mumbai

Public sector Union Bank of India has cut the Fund’s Marginal Cost Based Loan Interest Rate (MCLR) by 0.05 percent. The new rates will be effective from Friday. The bank said in a statement on Thursday that the MCLR has been reduced from 7.25 per cent to 7.20 per cent on loans with a tenure of one year.

Indian Overseas Bank also cut

Similarly, after deduction on loans of one day and one month, the interest rate has been reduced to 6.75 percent. Other public sector bank Indian Overseas Bank has also reduced the MCLR by 0.10 percent. The bank has reduced the interest rate on loans with a tenure of one year to 7.55 percent from 7.65 percent. These rates will be applicable from Thursday.

Investors’ money rose by Rs 2.20 lakh crore in a single day

UCO Bank also reduced the rate

Public sector UCO Bank reduced the marginal cost based percentage annual interest rate (MCLR) of the fund on loans by 0.05 points Thursday. The bank said in a statement that after this the standard rate on loans of one year duration has come down from 7.40 percent to 7.35 percent. This deduction will be equally applicable to all other term loans.