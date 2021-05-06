The Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council, during a remote meeting chaired by Dirar Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, continued to discuss the Ministry of Community Development’s policy on social security.

The committee based its discussion on three axes: the development of legislation related to the social security system in accordance with economic and social changes, the strategy of the Ministry of Community Development regarding social security, in addition to the international practices applied in developed countries regarding social security. Al-Falasi said that the committee approved a work plan to discuss the topic, after reviewing the technical studies related to it.





