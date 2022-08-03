In the history books of Formula 1 there are chapters reserved for some of the strangest careers ever, many of which have materialized even in the most recent years of the Circus. One of these, included in the last pages of this section, belongs to that of the Finnish Heikki Kovalainen, whose name also appears in the long list of winners of just one F1 GP. The Finn, born in 1981, managed to reach the highest point of his experience in the top flight exactly 14 years ago, the August 3, 2008on the occasion of the Hungarian Grand Prix of that season.

From then on, Kovalainen never had the opportunity to repeat himself at similar levels, also due to some bad choices that led him to move away from the noblest areas of the ranking. Yet, before his debut in 2007, his adventure in the minor leagues was quite singular: after winning various titles in karts and a World Series by Nissan in 2004, in the same year he managed to ‘take revenge’ on all the other successes he missed in the major pre-F1 classes with a decidedly surprising result: in the Race of Championsrich therefore of the biggest names in world motoring, it was Kovalainen who won, who from that moment attracted the attention of the top floors of F1, including Flavio Briatore, his future manager.

Not surprisingly, with the departure of Fernando Alonso from the Renault towards McLaren in 2007, the Piedmontese promoted his driver to F1, who finished the season with 2nd place in the Japanese GP. Also thanks to this performance, Kovalainen accepted the offer of the McLaren in 2008, once again replacing Alonso. The season started with another podium in Malaysia, but also with the fright of the bad accident that occurred in Spain, when he was freed by the stewards after being violently crashed under the protective tires. Subsequently, in England, the Finn also conquered his first pole, up to the weekend of the Hungarian GP.

On the eve of the race, thanks to the good results obtained, McLaren formalized the renewal of Kovalainen also for the 2009 season, giving life to a weekend to remember for the British team and the driver. In qualifying, in fact, the front row of theHungaroring was entirely occupied by the Woking team, with Hamilton who got the start at the pole immediately in front of his teammate. However, the following day, when the red lights went out, he put himself on display Felipe Massa, who jumped to the top of the standings already at the first corner. At the end of the first pit stops, Kovalainen – author of a start to forget – climbed up to third position, with the Brazilian from Ferrari who still kept the lead ahead of Hamilton.

The leading trio, followed by an excellent Timo Glock, on Toyota, traveled undisturbed throughout the rest of the race, however, characterized by several withdrawals due to technical failures in the rest of the group: unexpected events that will also have the opportunity to hit the leaders of the race in the second half of the GP. The first was to the detriment of Lewis Hamilton, firmly in second position; the future world champion had to retire on lap 41 for a puncture, thus leaving his role as ‘vice’ to Kovalainen. At that point, Massa seemed to fly away towards victory, at least until the twist with three laps to go: the Ferrari engine went up in smoke a few kilometers from the checkered flag, thus opening the doors of the dream for Kovalainen, who won. so his first career GP ahead of Glock and to his compatriot Kimi Raikkonenalso on a Ferrari.

In this way, the McLaren driver also became the 100th in F1 history to win a race. Yet, the joys of Hungaroring will remain the first and only of his career: with the exception of the 2nd place in Monza, also in 2008, the Finn will no longer win any other podium and no other victory, also thanks to the move to Lotus. in 2010. From that moment, until his retirement in 2013, Kovalainen will not even be able to get a world championship point, prematurely saying goodbye to a world that had given him the greatest joys in a torrid Hungarian afternoon 14 years ago.