Three astronauts plan to set off for the International Space Station from Russia’s Baikonur space base on Friday. The Russian Space Agency “Roskosmos” said that the Soyuz A2.1 spacecraft is scheduled to launch at 0742 GMT from the Republic of Kazakhstan in Central Asia. And it will be on board the spacecraft Oleg Nowitzki and Piotr Dubrov as well as astronaut, “NASA” US Mark T. Vandy Hee. If all goes according to plan, they will arrive at the International Space Station after flying more than three hours. Currently on the International Space Station, which flies 400 kilometers above the Earth, there is a crew of seven: in addition to the two astronauts from Russia, there are four astronauts from the United States and one from Japan. Three of them are due to return to Earth within a week. And at the end of the month, a rocket from the US company SpaceX is scheduled to fly to the International Space Station from Florida, USA. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the launch from Baikonur will take place under strict health measures. And in memory of the first man to reach space 60 years ago, the rocket bears the name Yuri Gagarin. The astronaut took off from Baikonur on April 12, 1961, and the launch pad he took off is currently being refurbished.