Juarez City.- Three people were arrested by members of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) for alleged possession of crystal and a vehicle reported stolen.

According to what the corporation reported today, those arrested are Victor Hugo VG, 19 years old, Jesus David HD, 18 years old, and Maria Cristina GF, 22 years old.

“Municipal agents who were carrying out prevention and surveillance work in the Oasis neighborhood noticed that a sand-colored Chevrolet Tahoe, 1997 model, had the characteristics of one reported stolen hours before,” the SSPM indicated.

“For this reason, the driver was stopped at the intersection of Zaragoza Boulevard and Canada Street, in the aforementioned neighborhood, where upon checking the vehicle series it was confirmed that said vehicle has a theft report from August 2, 2024. Likewise, when carrying out a preventive inspection for security protocols to the occupant and inside the truck, they located a wrapper with glass weighing approximately 22 grams, a crime for which they were also charged,” he added.