The exchange of fire took place at the Sur Gate checkpoint, in an area under Israeli security control, west of Nablus.

Surra residents told AFP that they heard gunshots at around 03:30 (01:30 GMT).

Palestinian medical sources stated that no dead were entered into the Nablus morgue, which suggests that the Israeli army is keeping the bodies.

The Israeli army said in a statement that “armed gunmen opened fire on (Israeli) soldiers at a military point adjacent to the Jit crossroads.”

He added that “the soldiers responded (…) with live ammunition” and “three armed men were neutralized”, while a fourth surrendered while being held for interrogation.

An army spokesman later confirmed to AFP that the three attackers, who had been “neutralized” by Palestinians, had been killed, and the military said no Israeli soldiers were hurt.

For its part, Palestinian security sources said that they do not have any immediate details about the killing of these Palestinians.

Since the beginning of this year, the violence has killed 81 Palestinians, including members of armed factions and civilians, including a number of minors, and 13 Israelis, 12 civilians, including 3 minors, and one policeman, in addition to a Ukrainian woman, according to a toll compiled by AFP based on official Israeli and Palestinian sources.