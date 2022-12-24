FIFA announced that the organization of the FIFA Club World Cup will be awarded to Morocco, from February 1 to February 11.

3 Arab posts

Only Moroccan Wydad was the only club that guaranteed participation in the Club World Cup for winning the African Champions League, but with the tournament being held in Morocco, another Arab team appeared. .

Pleasant surprises rolled in for the Arabs in the Club World Cup, so that the AFC announced the participation of Al Hilal Saudi Arabia, the champion of the last completed version of the AFC Champions League, given that the current version of the competition was not completed before the start of the Club World Cup. Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia participated twice in the Club World Cup thanks to winning once the Champions League title, to appear in the UAE World Cup 2021 and Morocco 2022, which will be held in February 2023. .

Arab dreams

Morocco broke the ceiling of ambition with what it did in the World Cup for the national teams and qualified for the semi-finals for the first time in the history of the Arabs and African teams, to allow the clubs to search for an unprecedented achievement in the Club World Cup. .

Al-Ahly of Egypt has a record in the championship, as it became the only Arab team to win 3 medals in the Club World Cup, all of which are bronze. The participation of 3 Arab clubs in the World Cup in Morocco is not new to the tournament, but it will increase the chances of achieving the title for the first time in the history of Arab clubs. .

Participants

7 clubs have been confirmed to participate in the World Cup, including 3 Arab clubs, and one representative for each of the Champions League, CONCACAF, Oceania and Libertadores. Here is the list of the seven clubs: