Among the judges on the court, there are 3 Arab judges, who represent 20 percent of the votes that will vote to accept or reject the invitation.

Who are the Arab judges in the International Court of Justice?

Moroccan Mohammed Bennouna

Judge and former Moroccan diplomat, Mohamed Bennouna, will be one of 15 judges who will be responsible for deciding the lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, in the case of genocide against the Palestinians.

Mohamed Bennouna is a former diplomat, born in Marrakesh in 1943. He was the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations in New York during the period between 2001 and 2006. He also has a long career in the field of international law and the judiciary within international courts.

Bennouna was a judge at the International Court of Justice to look into the border dispute between Benin and Niger, during the period between 2002 and 2005. He was also a member of the judicial body of the International Criminal Court in charge of war crimes in Yugoslavia, during the period between 1998 and 2001, and in February 2006 he was elected. For the first time a member of the International Court of Justice.

Somali judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf

Abdul Qawi Ahmed Youssef, an expert in the field of international law, has extensive experience in his field. He works as a member of the Institute of International Law, and also serves as a member of the Committee of Arbitrators at the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes, in addition to his membership in the Board of Directors of the International Council for Commercial Arbitration.

As founder and Chairman of the African Institute of International Law, he made important contributions to enhancing understanding of international law on the African continent.

Lebanese judge Nawaf Salam

Nawaf Salam, born in 1953, is a judge at the International Court of Justice. He obtained a doctorate in political science from the Institute of Political Sciences in Paris in 1992, and holds a master’s degree in law from Harvard Law School, and a doctorate in history from the Sorbonne University.

He worked as a lecturer at the Sorbonne University and a visiting scholar at the Weatherhead Center for International Relations at Harvard University, in addition to practicing law.

He served as Lebanon's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York from 2007 to 2017.