Tensions between Russia and the US appear to be deepening in the Black Sea. When America saw 3 B-52 bombers, Russia deployed its 8 fighter jets to intercept them. The country’s Ministry of Defense gave information about this. Russia’s National Defense Control Center said on Friday that Russian radars detected 3 B-52N bombers. They entered Russia’s airspace.A Ministry spokesperson said, “4 Su-27 fighter jets and 4 Su-30 fighter jets were deployed to intercept US Air Force aircraft. These jets were seen in Black Sea and Sea of ​​Azov. It was also informed that Russia’s jets also returned after US ships retreated to the border. It has been claimed that US aircraft were not allowed to enter the Russian border.

US-Ukraine did training

At the same time, the European command of the US informed that 3 US Air Force B-52 jets trained with Ukraine’s fighters in Ukraine’s airspace. Earlier, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) launched F-22 fighter aircraft. These were launched to intercept two Tu-142 Russian sea petrol aircraft in three groups.



Russian jets were seen in Alaska

Russian aircraft entered the Air Defense Identification Zone of Alaska. They roamed for about five hours and covered 50 nautical miles of coast. However, he remained in international airspace and did not enter US or Canadian airspace. Tensions between the two countries were heightened when the US spotted a submarine near Alaska.

Russia surrounded the American bomber

Russia’s Sukhoi-27 fighter jets surrounded the US nuclear bomber B-52 in an extremely dangerous way over the Black Sea near Eastern Europe on Friday. This stirred up NATO countries. This American bomber aircraft flew from Britain and was patrolling over the Black Sea. Earlier, NATO member US had deployed its 6 B-52 nuclear bombers in Britain in view of increasing tensions with Russia.