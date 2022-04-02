The FIFA Date concluded with the Mexican team qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and remaining in Group C along with Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia, so this weekend activity resumes in the Clausura 2022 Mexican soccer tournament, in the case of Club América, the group from Coapa led by Fernando Ortizvisits Aguascalientes to face the Rayos de Necaxa in the match corresponding to day 12.
Previously, both teams reach this match with victory, after on date 11 the table of Jaime Lozano beat Pumas UNAM 1-3 and the capital did the same by beating Toluca 3-0 at home.
After the resounding victory of the Eagles against the Red Devils, the team left the last places and climbed a rung to get out of the basement, although it is still in 16th place with 10 points, product of two wins, four draws and five losses.
Meanwhile, the Rayas are in eighth place with 14 units, after four wins, two draws and five losses.
For this commitment, the capital team will have the absences of three elements, the list is headed by the defensive midfielder Peter Aquinas that despite having a satisfactory evolution, they still do not plan to risk it until it is fully recovered.
the attacker Juan Otero He will not be available either, after having suffered an injury in the Tour Águila where he suffered a grade II sprain in his right ankle.
And finally, emilio lara is another that continues out of circulation after having suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal of the left foot and although he has made a good recovery, he is not yet ready to return to activity.
