Dubai (Union)

The Air Sports Federation announced its intention to organize three international championships during the month of November, starting from the second of November until the twenty-eighth of it, on the occasion of the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “The World Climate Conference”, which will be hosted by Expo City in Dubai during Next December, which has the participation of more than 100 countries, in addition to the media momentum that coincides with the hosting and the preparations that precede it.

Youssef Al Hammadi, Vice President of the Federation, started the meeting of the Board of Directors with a welcoming speech in which he thanked and thanked His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, for his continuous and unlimited support and for his sponsorship and support for the activity of the Federation. His Highness was behind all the achievements that have been achieved.

He also thanked the General Sports Authority, which provided the federation with a headquarters for the first time, which will double the size of the successes achieved and facilitate the mission of the federation in official communication with various local and international bodies and federations.

Al-Hammadi dealt with the developments of the three tournaments and said: Our happiness is indescribable that our activity also coincides with the country’s celebrations of the “52nd” National Day, noting that the preparations are in full swing, pointing to the great support provided by the Dubai Sports Council as usual to the federation so that the three tournaments come out in their best form. In front of the world and guests of the UAE.

For his part, Mohamed Youssef, Secretary General of the Federation, said that the site for holding the tournaments was carefully chosen in one of the most prominent tourist sites in the Jumeirah region, which will enhance the greater promotion of these events and maximize the mass momentum of residents and tourists alike.

The meeting reviewed the preparations for the three tournaments, namely the “Hike and Fly” tournament, which will be held from the second to the twelfth of November in the UAE, starting on the second and third in the Emirate of Dubai, then cruising on the fourth and fifth days in Jebel Jais in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, then the sixth. And the seventh in Khor Fakkan in Sharjah, then the eighth and ninth in Jebel Al Faya in Sharjah, then it will conclude in Hatta on the tenth and eleventh of next November.

As for the World Cup Parachuting Championship, it will be held at Jumeirah Beach in Dubai from the seventeenth to the nineteenth of November, followed directly by the Seventh Dubai International Parachuting Championship, which is scheduled to be held from the nineteenth to the twenty-eighth of November in Dubai.