Dubai Roads and Transport Authority has confirmed that users of marine transportation can easily plan, book and pre-pay for their trips on the abra and ferry, through the authority’s website, whose pages passengers can access wherever they are, pointing to 3 advantages of booking cruises electronically.

The advantages include the ability to choose between multiple types of ferry tickets in the gold and silver category, as well as the possibility of purchasing tickets 3 months before the date of their use, in addition to the possibility of setting the date and time to ensure the availability of seats, as the number of passengers in marine transportation is limited.

Customers can purchase their tickets to navigate the different routes through the following link: https://marine.rta.ae/rta_b2c/opentickets.html

Traveling on Dubai Ferry allows passengers to take advantage of scheduled flights and tourist trips on board. The air-conditioned Dubai Ferry cabin is divided into 84 degrees silver and 14 gold, in addition to two wheelchairs, it features a small deck for enjoying the open sea, landscape and photoshoot.

The marine transportation of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is a distinguished means of transportation and part of the tourist attractions, as it allows traffic in beautiful places, and saves passengers the trouble of driving and getting stuck in traffic.

All amenities, safety and security equipment and equipment are available on board the marine transportation, as well as special places for people of determination, in addition to special places for bicycles and scooters on the Dubai Ferry, with the aim of achieving integration between the various means of transportation and supporting flexible mobility.

The statistical reports issued by the authority showed an increase in the number of marine transport passengers via ferries, all kinds of abras, water buses and water taxis.

It exceeded 20% during the past year compared to the same period in 2020. The number of marine transportation users by the end of last year reached 10,940 thousand passengers.

It is noteworthy that the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai recently announced the launch of an initiative to encourage more passengers to use the authority’s marine transport means. Al Habtoor City.



