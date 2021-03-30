Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Emirates Space Agency confirmed that there are 3 activities to develop the space investment engine, including the creation of a space investment catalyst and platform, the formation of the Angel Investment Group to invest in emerging companies operating in the space sector, in addition to developing accelerators to support entrepreneurs and emerging space companies.

According to a report issued by the agency on the plan to promote space investment, two models were proposed to create the first activity, which is a catalyst and an investment platform, by setting up a mechanism to attract and facilitate the introduction of project owners and entrepreneurs looking for investors and facilitate the process of technical and legal evaluation of these projects to potential investors, and then facilitate The process of meeting and communication between investors and project owners, whereby the Emirates Space Agency provides its opinion on these offers or to potential investors.

The second activity includes the formation of the Angel Investment Group, which is an entity consisting of companies or individuals who have interest and willingness to invest in emerging space companies, and that receives support and encouragement from the Emirates Space Agency, and has a role in evaluating deals and providing financing, as some companies will be selected to join the accelerator program.

The investment group aims to build bridges of communication between potential investors and space sector experts in additional financing programs for space projects, especially emerging ones. Technologies from other sectors into space, as well as the expected benefits for the state in encouraging entrepreneurship, promoting innovative ideas, patents and property rights, in addition to creating a system that contributes to strengthening the knowledge economy.

Activity Three

The third activity includes developing accelerators to support entrepreneurs and companies, by providing support to them, and includes advanced training courses on business administration and providing advice, especially on financial, legal, marketing and employment issues, as well as facilitating access to finance, growth and strengthening relationships and partnerships with industry leaders. Companies that create value for industries on the ground, such as telecommunications, transportation, agriculture, land planning, cities, natural resource management and disaster management, as well as environmental monitoring and applications that enhance security and protection.

The space investment plan aims to sustain the growth of the space companies and sector in the UAE, increase the contribution of the space sector to diversifying the national economy, expand the knowledge economy, and support other national interests, in addition to strengthening the partnership at the national and international levels, by continuing to develop the role of the space industry. And developing effective methods to attract space companies, and increasing investment in the UAE space industry.