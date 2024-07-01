The Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi said that the population of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi reached approximately three million and 790 thousand people in 2023, 67.1% of whom are males and 32.9% are females, explaining that the population of Abu Dhabi has grown by 83% since 2011.

The center explained in a report issued yesterday on the results of the population census in Abu Dhabi that 48.3% of the population is married, 1% is divorced, 0.5% is widowed, and the remaining percentage exceeding 50% is not married. According to the center’s statistics, 65.9% of the population is concentrated in Abu Dhabi, while 26.6% of the population is concentrated in Al Ain, and 7.5% in the Al Dhafra region.

The results of the Abu Dhabi Emirate census showed that the total number of employed persons in the emirate aged 15 years and above is 2,522,390 persons in 2023, an increase of 82% compared to 2011, of whom 78% are males and the rest are females. 66% of the employed persons work in Abu Dhabi and the rest in Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

The Statistics Centre in Abu Dhabi indicated that there are 281,780 buildings in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with a growth of 67% compared to 2011, and that 71% of these buildings are residential, 18% are commercial, 8% are allocated for agriculture and livestock, and the rest are for other purposes. These buildings include 754,555 real estate units, with a growth of 66% compared to 2011, including 441,400 residential units, representing 58%, and 313,100 non-residential units, representing 42%. It indicated that there are 151,600 villas in Abu Dhabi, about 41,000 public houses, and more than 76,000 low-rise houses.

Regarding the areas with the highest number of buildings, Mohammed Bin Zayed City came first with a total of approximately more than 17,000 buildings, followed by Khalifa City with a total of 16.3,000 buildings, then Al Falah with a total of 11.4,000 buildings. As for the areas in terms of units, Al Dana came first with a total of 67.8,000 units, followed by Mohammed Bin Zayed City with a total of 50.5,000 units, then Musaffah with a total of 49.9,000 units.