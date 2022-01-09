Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

The number of passengers through Dubai International Airport increased during the month of November 2021 to reach 3.88 million passengers, compared to 1.58 million passengers in the same month last year, recording a growth of 145%, according to data from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

The data showed an increase in the number of passengers through the airport during November 2021 by 13.4% compared to October 2021, during which the numbers amounted to about 3.42 million passengers, which reflects the continuous growth in travel traffic through Dubai Airport since the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai in early October.

According to the data, the number of passengers at Dubai International Airport, from the beginning of the year 2021 until the end of November 2021, amounted to about 24.62 million international passengers, which is slightly higher than the total passengers during the corresponding period of the year 2020, which amounted to 24.08 million passengers.

November was the busiest month in passenger numbers with 3.88 million passengers, followed by October with 3.4 million passengers, September with 2.45 million passengers, August with 2.3 million passengers, January with 2.04 million passengers, March with 2.03 million passengers, July with 1.9 million passengers, and April 1.88 million passengers, February 1.67 million passengers, June 1.55 million passengers, and May 1.47 million passengers.