The number of base stations for fifth generation networks in China reached 3.8 million stations as of the end of last May, according to the latest data issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China.

Zhao Zhiguo, the ministry’s chief engineer, announced the number during the Mobile World Congress, which opened yesterday, Wednesday, in Shanghai.

China’s Xinhua News Agency reported that 5G base stations in China account for 60 percent of the global total.

During the conference, Zhao said that more than half of China’s mobile phone users are 5G users.

The International System for Switched Telecommunications Association (GSMA), an international association of service operators, expects that the number of fifth generation connections in China will reach 1.6 billion by the end of 2030, which constitutes about a third of the global total.