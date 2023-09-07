ROME. The seismic swarm that shook the Campi Flegrei in the evening was felt in a large part of Naples, but did not cause damage. With a magnitude of 3.8, it was the strongest earthquake recorded in this area in a decade, and people took to the streets in fear in some neighborhoods.

The attention of seismologists and volcanologists on what is happening “is constant”, even if “to date it is not giving us any indications of sudden changes compared to the trend observed in the last 10 years”, volcanologist Giovanni Macedonio, of the ‘National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology and former director of the Vesuvius Observatory of Ingv. Ground uplift in the Campi Flegrei area has been ongoing since 2012 and is constantly accompanied by earthquakes, usually with a magnitude of less than 3.

This time the higher magnitude and the fact that it was quite superficial (it occurred at about 2 kilometers deep), meant that it was felt in particular in the districts of Naples closest to the Pozzuoli area, such as Posillipo, Fuorigrotta and Vomero . A lot of fear, but no damage, as announced by the Civil Protection department. “There is constant attention to the Campi Flegrei area,” said the volcanologist. “There is in fact a yellow alert: it means that there is continuous scientific attention, with 24-hour monitoring by Ingv and the Vesuvius Observatory”. The situation of the Campi Flegrei, he continued, “saw a major crisis between 1983 and 1984, when the ground rose very quickly and the phenomenon was accompanied by about 16,000 earthquakes in two years, frequent but small , of magnitude less than 3”. Subsequently, the ground began to subside silently, without earthquakes, and in 2012 it started to subside again, much more slowly than in 1983-84. A phenomenon, this, accompanied both by earthquakes in the area of ​​Pozzuoli, both in the sea.

“In recent weeks we have been observing an uplift of about 1.5 centimeters per month and the frequency of earthquakes is increasing,” noted the expert. In the coming days and months, he said, new observations will be made to understand if the seismic swarm is associated with fluid movements, the uplift of the area will be controlled with the help of GPS and satellites and geochemical data will be analyzed relating to flow, temperature and chemical composition of gases. “We will observe the evolution of the situation, to understand – he concluded – if the lifting process is undergoing accelerations”.