Kiev (dpa)

Ukraine has received more than €3.5 billion ($3.8 billion) from the United States in new budget aid to pay state employees’ salaries.

“This is a very important contribution to support the state budget of Ukraine,” Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in a statement yesterday.

The funds will be used to pay the salaries of teachers, civil defense workers and other state employees and to support internally displaced persons.

Ukraine does not have to pay back this money.

According to the ministry, Ukraine’s budget has received the equivalent of €25 billion in direct support from the United States alone since the crisis erupted in February 2022.

In total, Ukraine has received €90 billion from international donors to finance the state budget since then.

More than half of Ukraine’s 2024 budget will be financed from abroad.