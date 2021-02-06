Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, confirmed that the authority has become a humanitarian and development monument referred to by Lebanon locally, regionally and internationally, thanks to the support and support it finds from the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and the directives His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the interest and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Authority, for its programs, projects and continuous movements on the international humanitarian arena, as well as the support and support of donors and donors.

Al-Falahi said: The leadership of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the march of the Authority for nearly four decades, has strengthened its capabilities, placing it at the forefront of organizations that have bold and innovative solutions to all humanitarian issues that plague human societies.

He praised the outstanding efforts and pioneering roles of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, Chair of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, Honorary Chair of the Red Crescent Authority, in terms of supporting the Authority’s projects, the most prominent of which is the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women, which was established at the initiative of Her Highness to ease The suffering of women and their protection from the difficult effects of asylum due to conflicts and disasters. ”

He added: “For 38 years, the authority has taken upon itself the responsibility of conveying the message of love and peace from the Emirates to all the peoples of the world who suffer the brunt of circumstances, through its programs and projects spread all over the world without discrimination..and the need will remain the only criterion to meet the call of humanity and to provide assistance. Required ».. stressing that the authority achieves every day more achievements that guarantee it leadership, distinction and excellence in the field of alleviating suffering wherever it is found, in addition to preserving human dignity.

The Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority said: “On this occasion, we extend our deepest gratitude and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has granted safety and reassurance to citizens and residents on the land of the Emirates since the beginning of the Corona crisis, and His Highness’s positions were and are still our pride. We have always entrusted him with great loyal leaders throughout history, ”noting His Highness’s saying,“ Do not cripple them, ”which was translated into actions that spread reassurance and safety in the heart of everyone who resides on the medical grounds of the Emirates.

Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al-Falahi emphasized that the year 2020 witnessed great challenges globally at the humanitarian level due to the spread of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and had it not been for the follow-up and great attention from the wise leadership and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the humanitarian and charitable efforts at home and abroad, the humanitarian and charitable achievements and successes would not have been achieved. For the body.

He added that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan since the beginning of “Corona” were clear by focusing on the local issue and supporting national efforts by strengthening the operations of the Red Crescent at home on a wide geographical scale to meet the needs of various segments of society through the Red Crescent centers and branches spread across the country. .

He explained that what has been achieved confirms the great interest of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the affairs of citizens and residents and meeting their needs to the fullest, and this matter is not strange for the UAE, as we are in a country founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. »Who planted love and goodness in the souls of its children and those residing on its land.

The Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority indicated that the concerted efforts of the wise leadership, national cadres and institutions working on the front lines contributed to the achievement of achievements after others, noting the great role that the Red Crescent Authority played during the “Kurna” pandemic and continues to be; Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the largest budget for local affairs in the history of the authority was allocated during the year 2020.

He said: The 38th anniversary of the founding of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority is a cause for pride, pointing out that the authority started with a very small capital that does not give any indications of the continuity of this institution, but thanks to the directives and attention of the wise leadership, the authority was able to reach very wide segments. In society, it was able to cover its humanitarian operations externally in more than 100 countries per year, in addition to rapid response to emergency situations … noting the directives of the wise leadership to implement humanitarian, relief and development projects in many countries of the world without regard to color, gender or race, Starting from a great humanitarian, Islamic and Arab principle, which is to extend a helping hand to all.

The Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority said: The authority has implemented, with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a number of specific community initiatives to address the Corona pandemic at the country level, from which 2,435,340 people have benefited and these initiatives included vital areas, such as health, education, food security, and support for families The injured and the dead, and responding to the calls of a number of embassies to help its citizens affected by the pandemic in the country, in addition to providing assistance to workers and those stranded in the country due to the suspension of flying due to the epidemic, in addition to special programs for reuniting families who were separated as a result of the pandemic.

Regarding the total estimated value of the Red Crescent aid during the last five years, Al Falahi pointed out that the value of these programs and projects during the last five years amounted to about 3 billion and 788 million and 147 thousand dirhams, of which one billion and 665 million and 158 thousand and 425 dirhams represented the cost of relief operations, while the cost of Development projects one billion and 27 million and 154 thousand and 794 dirhams, while the value of orphan sponsorship programs amounted to 779 million 577 thousand and 154 dirhams, in addition to 316 million 256 thousand and 815 dirhams, which is the value of other humanitarian aid in a number of fields.

Regarding the countries benefiting from the Red Crescent aid … the Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority said: The authority looks at the international community as one member, and does not differentiate between one country and another. Our aid is provided to everyone without exception and as needed, and without considering any inhuman considerations.

Al-Falahi explained that the number of volunteers in the authority so far is 45,463 volunteers, while the volunteer work hours from the beginning of the year 2020 until now amounted to about 259 thousand volunteer hours, and this number is the largest in the history of the authority in terms of the number of hours completed.

Regarding the authority’s role in caring for refugees, supporting their camps and supporting their conditions, Al Falahi said: “The Red Crescent Authority has acquired great experience and high competence in the field of relief, shelter and care for refugees, thanks to its distinguished programs in this regard and its continuous field movements among refugees, and has been able to establish and manage a number of refugee camps. And the displaced in Somalia, Yemen, Jordan, Lebanon, Greece, Iraqi Kurdistan, Tunisia, Bosnia, the Balkan countries, Palestine, Afghanistan and Pakistan, and the Commission oversees the conduct of work in the camps until the plight of the displaced and refugees is cleared, and at a later stage it contributes to the voluntary return of refugees to their homes, and implements many development projects that enabled them to settle. In their countries ».

He explained that one of the most prominent projects of the authority in this regard is the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women, which was established on the generous initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Emirates”, Honorary President of the Red Crescent Authority. To alleviate the suffering of women and protect them from the difficult effects of asylum due to conflicts and disasters.