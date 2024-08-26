The Ministry of Education confirmed that it has completed printing 10 million copies of textbooks, and they have been received by distribution centers. Students are expected to receive them this week. The number of printed books that have been converted into digital books has reached three million and 706 thousand books, and 34 thousand laptops will be distributed to students in the fifth and ninth grades. Students in public and private schools began their new academic year yesterday, which was launched under the slogan “From Student to Leader.” Attendance rates in schools varied, while textbooks are expected to be delivered during the current week, as the Ministry of Education confirmed that it has delivered the books to distribution centers. The new academic year (2024-2025) extends until the beginning of the summer vacation on June 30, 2025 for students, and July 17, 2025 for teaching, administrative and technical staff, according to the approved school calendar, and the number of school days is 185 days.

The Minister of Education, Sarah Al Amiri, addressed a message to male and female students on the occasion of the start of the new academic year, in which she stressed the importance of welcoming this year with an optimistic and ambitious spirit, noting that this period represents an opportunity to enhance passion for science and develop skills.

She stressed the importance of making the most of available capabilities to achieve the desired success, adding that students are the builders of the future, and that diligence and hard work are the key to charting a bright path that contributes to strengthening the nation’s position.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, addressed a speech to the students on the occasion of the start of the new academic year, in which he stressed their pivotal role in building the future of the nation.

Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, said that the dedication and passion of teachers and students in Dubai’s private schools paves the way for a new academic year full of learning, growth and achievement, and holds promising prospects for our schools, early childhood centres and universities.

Hanan Ibrahim Obaid, Deputy Academic Director at Zayed Educational Complex, stressed the focus on highlighting the importance of integrating the roles of the educational system’s elements, to motivate students to shape their future according to their ambitions, to become influential leaders in their community.