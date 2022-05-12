The earthquake was distinctly felt both on the upper and lower floors of many areas of the city

Florence – The earthquake recorded tonight, at 11.12 pm, was of magnitude 3.7 in the province of Florence, at a depth of 8 km.

This is what we read from the Ingv website. The epicenter is always Impruneta where a 3.7 quake had already been recorded on May 3, after which a seismic swarm followed. Also tonight, at 11:15 pm, there was another shock of magnitude 2.3 in the same area. Checks are underway by the Civil Protection of the Metropolitan City.