New Delhi The Himalayan region is known for its high seismic activity. Here mild tremors are common. Last night, 3.7 intensity tremors have been felt in Ladakh. These tremors came at around 2.14 pm. At the same time, there is no news of any loss of life or property from the earthquake.

According to the report of the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake is being reported 10 kilometers below the ground. The report said that this earthquake was the third earthquake tremor felt in the last 48 hours.

Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 26-09-2020, 02:14:39 IST, Lat: 34.80 & Long: 78.05, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh

for more information https://t.co/ljoUvsMlcz@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/DEkUTZFJu5 – National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 25, 2020

On the social media tweet from the National Center for Seismology, it has been reported that “Earthquake intensity on Richter scale: 3.7, with this earthquake was felt at 2.14 am on the morning of 26 September. The center of this earthquake Latitude: 34.80 and Longitude: 78.05 and was 10 km below ground.

Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 25-09-2020, 17:29:05 IST, Lat: 34.86 & Long: 78.05, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh

for more information https://t.co/tXKsLBBEgL@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/WMfyDQbvAP – National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 25, 2020

Even before this, two earthquakes of 5.4 magnitude and 3.6 magnitude were felt in Ladakh on Friday 25 September. In which there has been no news of any loss of life or property.

Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.4, Occurred on 25-09-2020, 16:27:06 IST, Lat: 34.96 & Long: 78.59, Depth: 10 Km, Location:, Ladakh

for more information https://t.co/ybccVTwZOJ@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/FbVkvb8VvX – National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 25, 2020

