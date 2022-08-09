Dubai Customs inspection officers at Dubai International Airport Terminal 1 succeeded in seizing 3.7 kilograms of marijuana, which a passenger coming from an African country tried to smuggle into the country in a way he thought was professional, by hiding the narcotic substances in car parts (Filters) to camouflage.

A Dubai Customs statement said that with the high security sense of the Dubai Customs inspectors and within their national duty, they were able to detect the smuggling process, as it was noticed that through the passage of the passenger’s car spare parts through the X-ray machines, the presence of density in one of the pieces, and with the efficiency of the suspicion with the customs inspector, resorted to Manual inspection of the aforementioned piece and dismantling it, it was found that there were small rolls hidden in an artistic way, and they were examined through a drug detection device, and it was found that it was marijuana, and the suspect was referred to the competent authorities.

Senior Director of Passenger Operations Department Building (Airport No. 1) Khalid Ahmed said: “The department is adopting an integrated series of advanced smart procedures and technologies to counter all smuggling attempts, in line with its strategy 2021-2026 through the modernization and development of its systems and programs for inspections, where customs centers are provided with the latest inspection devices,” referring to the efficiency of customs inspectors and their duty to protect the security of ports from the entry of prohibited substances in order to preserve society and its members from the spread of these pests.

