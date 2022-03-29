International university branches in Dubai recorded an increase in the enrollment rates of their students by 3.6% for the current academic year, according to data from the spring edition of the periodic report of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, which highlighted Dubai’s strengthening its position as a preferred international and regional destination for education and learning in the university education sector, by hosting 34 A branch of international universities that attract more than 29,000 male and female students, belonging to 169 nationalities and cultures, and benefit from 609 academic programs in various disciplines.

The report tracks developments in the private education sector in Dubai, as part of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority initiative, which was launched last academic year, and includes the launch of quarterly reports aimed at providing information related to this sector, providing the educational community and those concerned with all updates about it, and systematic analyzes of interest to those in charge of the educational process. On a regular basis, based on the great care given by the Dubai government to providing data as the mainstay of accurate planning for the future, and in accordance with the leadership’s directives to deal with data and information in scientific ways that support development trends within various sectors.

The report showed that 28% of students enrolled in international university branches came specifically to the emirate from outside the country for study.

Dr. Abdullah Al Karam, Director General of the Authority, said that Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a preferred international destination for study and life, and that the international university branch sector in Dubai has achieved remarkable growth in terms of increasing the number of students studying, and the diversity of academic programs available in the current academic year, reflecting the high flexibility that This important sector enjoys, and its ability to adapt to various circumstances, as well as the confidence of international universities in the home countries, and families inside and outside the country, in the quality of the various educational options in Dubai.

The “Information Technology” major attracted the largest percentage of students enrolled in international university branches in Dubai during the last five years, with an increase of 5.8% compared to the academic year 2017-2018, followed by law and humanities with 1.53%, while the “Health Sciences” major witnessed An increase in the number of new students enrolled by 1.51%.

